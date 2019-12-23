Impeachment Expert Slams Pelosi: It’s A ‘Phony Impeachment,’ Will Have ‘Asterisk’ In History Books (VIDEO)

Judge Ken Starr, whose investigation into former President Bill Clinton ultimately led to Clinton’s impeachment, slammed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi over the weekend for how the Democrats conducted their impeachment investigation into President Donald Trump, saying that it was a “phony impeachment” and will be remembered in the history books with a “footnote” or an “asterisk.”

Progressive law professor Noah Feldman says Trump may not actually be impeached yet, since Nancy Pelosi is holding the articles of impeachment. Ken Starr says meh… not so much. But Pelosi is committing “an abuse of House power.” And a quid pro quo? pic.twitter.com/pEdkuwH4Gg — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) December 22, 2019

Starr made the remarks during a Fox News segment on Saturday in response to Democrat impeachment witness Noah Feldman, a Harvard legal scholar who said, in a recent op-ed, that Trump has not been impeached and, if Pelosi does not send the articles of impeachment to the Senate, “Trump could legitimately say that he wasn’t truly impeached at all.”

“What is your verdict?” Fox News host Ed Henry asked Starr.

“Well, unfortunately, Noah Feldman is a very creative guy as we saw in his testimony,” Starr responded. “But an impeachment is an impeachment by any other name. And so there was a debate and there was a recorded vote. And that goes down in history. However, he’s making a really good point. It’s an impeachment with a footnote or with an asterisk. By the way it never went over to the Senate, which I think means it’s a bit of a phony impeachment.” – READ MORE