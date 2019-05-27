‘Impeach for What’?: Trump Swipes Back After Tlaib ‘Continues to Obsess Over Impeachment’

Freshman Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) isn’t letting up on her calls for the president’s impeachment, which has President Donald Trump swiping back.

Tlaib told NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday that it’s “not about the 2020 election”; instead, “it’s about doing what’s right now for our country.”

(…)

As for the booming economy, several 2020 Democratic presidential candidates — such as former Vice President Joe Biden — have tried to claim that Trump “inherited an economy from Obama-Biden administration.” However, as IJR Reddived further into it, they left out the full story.

Under the Trump administration, the unemployment rate dropped to a nearly 50-year low in April. Unemployment rates for black and Hispanic Americans fell to record lows as well.

Impeach for what, having created perhaps the greatest Economy in our Country’s history, rebuilding our Military, taking care of our Vets (Choice), Judges, Best Jobs Numbers Ever, and much more? Dems are Obstructionists! https://t.co/NrTIxU9ZnA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 27, 2019

As several congressional Democrats have called for Trump's impeachment, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) claimed last week that the president is engaged in a "cover-up" and is "crying out" for impeachment.


