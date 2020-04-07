Immunologist says he has a possible cure for the coronavirus

Distributed Bio co-founder and CEO Dr. Jacob Glanville joined “Tucker Carlson Tonight” Friday to talk about his company’s laboratory engineering a therapeutic antibody to combat the coronavirus.

“So what we have done is we’ve engineered neutralizing antibodies that go and block the virus. The coronavirus, if you were to zoom in on it, you would see a series, a ring of spikes, and it uses those spikes to invade human cells,” Glanville said. “We’ve identified a series of super potent antibodies that block those spikes and therefore make the virus no longer infectious.”

Glanville explained the power of antibodies, saying it helped during the Ebola epidemic.

“This is the thing that turned the tide against Ebola. The Ebola used to be a death sentence, about 50 percent mortality rate,” Glanville said. “And then once a good antibody neutralizing solution was made, then I think 94 percent of people can walk away.”

“So that transformed Ebola from a dangerous crisis to a manageable treatment,” Glanville added. – READ MORE

