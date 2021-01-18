Immigration Expert: DACA, Temporary Status Holders Would Be ‘Automatically Granted Green Cards’ Under Biden Plan

Ana Quintana, a senior policy analyst in Latin America and the Western Hemisphere at the Heritage Foundation, spoke with the Daily Caller News Foundation’s Samantha Renck about the incoming Biden administration’s immigration plan, what she expects will happen with the southern border wall and more.

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris detailed the Biden administration’s immigration plans earlier this week during an interview with Univision.

“ stated that all … holders of Temporary Protective Status, would automatically be granted a green card,” Quintana said. “That’s permanent, legal status in the United States.”

“All DACA holders, as well,” she said, “they would have permanent green cards. They would have received green cards, as well.”

Quintana also discussed President Donald Trump’s recent comments about a “tidal wave” of immigrants at the southern border, what she expects and hopes will have with the southern border wall and more.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected] – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --