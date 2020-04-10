Immigrants Self-Deporting from U.S. to Avoid Possible Coronavirus Infection

Foreign nationals held in Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody are self-deporting from the United States to avoid potential infection with the Chinese coronavirus.

While federal judges are helping release convicted illegal alien and legal immigrant criminals from ICE detention amid claims that they could potentially contract the coronavirus, some ICE detainees are self-deporting back to their native countries.

Recent cases detailed by USA Today found two ICE detainees getting ready to leave the U.S. to avoid potential coronavirus infection:

Ricky Williamson, 31, a detainee at Mesa Verde, said he told a judge in immigration court last week that he was dropping his case to remain in the U.S. because he would rather be deported to his native United Kingdom then wait for the virus to start circulating through the detention center. While the U.K. is going through its own coronavirus outbreak, he said he would prefer the freedom to wear gloves and a mask than stay inside an ICE facility.

(…)

Martin Alvarez Garcia, 28, made a similar decision last week. He has had a cough and sore throat for more than two weeks, he said, but doctors at the facility have denied his request for a COVID-19 test because he doesn’t have a fever. So last week, he waived his right to appeal his deportation order.

“I would honestly rather sign and go back to my country then risk myself getting infected,” he said. “I don’t feel safe anywhere in Mexico, but I have no choice.” – READ MORE

