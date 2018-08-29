‘Immigrant’ Dem Socialist Running for NY Senate Reportedly Lied About Her Life Story (VIDEO)

While answering a question about which country you are from should be fairly simple, one Democratic politician is in hot water due to her confusing answers.

Julia Salazar is a candidate for the New York Senate and has claimed to be a “Jew of color.” Multiple times, according to Fox News, she has statedthat her family is originally from Colombia and immigrated when she was a child.

Democratic Socialist Julia Salazar claims to be an immigrant, but she was born in Miami, and Jewish, but her entire family thinks they are Catholic. pic.twitter.com/Tpn7GqZfDO — Jason Buttrill (@JasonButtrill) August 25, 2018

According to Tablet, Salazar did not immigrate from Colombia but was born and raised in Miami. However, her parents did travel back and forth between the two countries. This allegedly caused so much confusion that one of her campaign staffers believed she was an immigrant.

Tablet also quoted Salazar’s brother, who contradicted his sister’s claim that she was Jewish and noted that their father’s brother had been a Jesuit priest.

“There was nobody in our immediate family who was Jewish … my father was not Jewish, we were not raised Jewish,” Alex Salazar said. – READ MORE

Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) just released an 11-page pamphlet urging members to become teachers so they can influence both politics and future generations.

Democratic Socialism rose to prominence with Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-Vt.) 2016 presidential campaign. Sanders and his supporters were proud of the label “socialists.” Now, more Democrats have a higher opinion of socialism than capitalism.

The DSA typically focuses on issues relating to labor, such as minimum wage increases and union protection. However, they are beginning to strategize long-term by targeting the education sector.

They began their argument, writing, “This pamphlet argues that socialists should take jobs as teachers (and other school-based workers) for the political, economic, and social potential the industry holds.” – READ MORE