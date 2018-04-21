View our Privacy Policy

I’m With Her: James Comey Admits He Thinks Country Would ‘Probably’ Be Better Off With Hillary

Former FBI director James Comey said in a Thursday night interview with The New Yorker’s David Remnick that he thinks the country would probably be better off if Hillary Clinton were elected president.

During an earlier interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper, Comey declined to say if he thinks Clinton would have been a better president than Trump, stating, “I can’t answer that.”

He apparently later changed his mind, telling Remnick that he thinks the country would probably be better off with Clinton and that voters bear some responsibility for choosing Trump. – READ MORE

