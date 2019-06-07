“I’m Willing To Go To Jail Over It”: Camping World CEO Defies City Lawsuit Over Flying Oversized US Flag (VIDEO)

There has been an ongoing controversy in Statesville, North Carolina regarding the size of an American flag flying over Gander RV, a business owned by Camping World. The CEO of Camping World is Marcus Lemonis, made famous by his TV show The Profit, and Lemonis recently traveled to Statesville in order to address the ongoing controversy.

The company has a 40‘ x 80‘ flag flying over its facilities on Interstate 77, which violates the city’s ordinance that limits flags to 25‘ x 40‘. But CEO Lemonis has made it clear that he is not backing down on the issue and is hell-bent on keeping the flag up regardless of the city’s request that he take it down. In exchange, Statesville has filed a lawsuit to have it removed.

"I'M WILLING TO GO TO JAIL OVER IT": Camping World CEO paid a visit to Statesville today, addressing the growing controversy over the massive American flag flying over Gander RV. He said bottom line, it's not coming down.



READ MORE: https://t.co/vAbahhVTlr pic.twitter.com/3Vy8NJehH4 — FOX 46 Charlotte (@FOX46News) May 31, 2019

Lemonis told Fox 46 news: “Bottom line is the flag’s not coming down. Give me a reason why this compromises the health, wellness or safety.”

The city says they’ve tried to contact Lemonis to work towards a solution but they’ve never heard back. The city’s mayor, Costi Kutteh, said: “He put a lot of pressure on us but our uniform development ordinance allows for text amendments at any time.” – READ MORE

