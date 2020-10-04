‘I’m Tired Of It!’: Fox News’ John Roberts Snaps After Battle With Press Secretary (VIDEO)

Fox News reporter John Roberts repeatedly accused the Trump administration of refusing to definitively denounce white supremacy during Thursday’s White House press briefing. After Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany pushed back against’s Roberts’ “contrived” “narrative” and read numerous quotes from President Donald Trump denouncing white supremacy, Roberts then took to Fox News airwaves to complain further about the White House’s alleged dodging of the question and voiced his frustration with their apparent inappropriate “blame” of the media.

“People on Twitter who were hammering me for asking that question, I don’t care!” Roberts said on Fox airwaves, clearly enraged. He added, “Stop deflecting, stop blaming the media. I’m tired of it!”

This is really wild pic.twitter.com/s3SST25Q68 — Jack Posobiec 🎃 (@JackPosobiec) October 1, 2020

During the press briefing, Roberts asked McEnany, “I’d like to ask you for a definitive and declarative statement without ambiguity or deflection: As the person who speaks for the president, does the president denounce white supremacism and groups that espouse it in all their forms?” – READ MORE

