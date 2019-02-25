‘I’m the boss!’: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez lashes out at critics of socialist Green New Deal (VIDEO)

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) has quickly become one of the most famous politicians in Congress, amassing an extensive social media following and generating headlines across all media platforms.

But has the power gone to her head? While speaking at a Girls Who Code town hall event in New York last week, Ocasio-Cortez declared that she is “the boss.”

Socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) on the widespread criticism of her Green New Deal: "I’m like, you try. … Until you do it, I’m the boss! How about that?!" pic.twitter.com/vkp15KBttd — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) February 24, 2019

Despite being duly elected by the voters in New York’s 14th congressional district, Ocasio-Cortez triumphantly declared herself “the boss” in response to criticism generated by her so-called “Green New Deal,” a massive socialist proposal that seeks to reverse, or at least slow down, climate change.

“You know what? I don’t care anymore. I don’t care anymore, because again, I’m at least trying, and they’re not,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “So the power is in the person who’s trying, regardless of the success. If you’re trying, you’ve got all the power, you’re driving the agenda, you’re doing all this stuff.” – READ MORE