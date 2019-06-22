‘I’M PREOCCUPIED’: Nadler sorry for ‘repeatedly’ calling Hope Hicks ‘Ms. Lewandowski’

Trump Derangement Syndrome-afflicted Democrats are having a hard time keeping all of their enemies straight.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler reportedly referred to former White House Communications Director Hope Hicks as “Ms. Lewandowski,” apparently referring to Corey Lewandowski, a former Trump campaign aide who never served in the White House.View image on Twitter

Nadler repeatedly calls Hope Hicks "Ms. Lewandowski" until she finally corrects him. "My name is Ms. Hicks": pic.twitter.com/oMAkqfNFNw — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) June 20, 2019

“Ms. Lewandowski, I think, in reading this–,” Nadler said, according to a transcript tweeted by the CNN’s Abby Phillip.

“My name is Ms. Hicks,” she responded. – READ MORE