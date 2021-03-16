‘I’m Pleading With You’: CDC Director Advises Spring Breakers To Follow COVID-19 Guidelines

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky urged spring breakers on Monday to follow coronavirus guidelines.

“With the coming warmer weather, I know it’s tempting to want to relax and to let our guard down, particularly after a hard winter that sadly saw the highest level of cases and deaths during the pandemic so far,” Walensky said.

“We have seen footage of people enjoying spring break festivities maskless. This is all in the context of still 50,000 cases per day,” Walensky said. “Equally concerning are the resurgences we are now seeing in some European countries, countries that have had strikingly similar trends in surges during the pandemic as the United States.”

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) reported 1,357,111 people went through airport security checkpoints on Friday, according to the TSA’s website. Friday’s numbers are a record number of travelers since last March 15, CNBC reported.

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber said hundreds were arrested over the weekend while spring breakers traveled to the area and disobeyed coronavirus measures, CBS News reported on Monday.

Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday on CNN that the CDC is looking into data to find out whether social distancing can be three feet, rather than six feet. The CDC said March 8 that Americans don’t have to social distance or wear masks when gathering inside if they are fully vaccinated, but have to obey the guidelines when in public.

The CDC director said European countries that “disregarded known mitigation strategies” had a surge of cases afterwards. The CDC director said cases went up in the spring and summer and will go up again “if we stop taking precautions, when we continue to get more and more people vaccinated.”

“They simply took their off the ball. I’m pleading with you for the sake of our nation’s health, these should be warning signs for all of us,” Walensky said.

Walensky urged people to obey “our recommended public health prevention precautions and be ready to get your vaccine when it is available to you.”

“We are just starting to turn the corner, the data are moving in the right direction, but where this goes is dependent on whether we all do what must be done to protect ourselves and others,” Walensky said.