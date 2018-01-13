‘I’m Not Melting!’ — Ana Navarro Melts down During CNN Shout-Fest (VIDEO)

Ana Navarro started screaming at the camera when discussing President Trump’s recent immigration comments on CNN Friday morning.

“But you know what, President Trump is gonna get that done, but the political left is going immediately to the personal attacks because they have no argument,” said Jason Miller in regard to an immigration bill, former senior communications adviser for the Trump campaign.

“Let me tell you something, this isn’t about you and me,” Navarro, whose voice became suddenly and audibly shrill as she discussed the issue. – READ MORE

On Wednesday, phony “Republican” CNN pundit Ana Navarro spread a clearly photoshopped post of NBA legend LeBron James on her unhinged Twitter account in effort to — what else? — damage President Donald Trump.

Navarro posted a photo of LeBron sitting in a gym wearing a photoshopped t-shirt that said “TRUMP, U SON OF A B****!” under an image of a hand flipping the bird.

“Freedom of expression Makes America Great. Whether u approve or not, we’re free to wear this. Could get u jailed or killed in some places,” the pundit captioned the photo.

– READ MORE