‘I’m Not Gonna Get Punked’: Sen. Rubio Warns The COVID Relief Bill Isn’t What It Claims To Be

Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida told Fox News Wednesday that he will not get “punked” on voting for the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill as the Senate prepares to cast its vote.

Rubio said the COVID relief bill “isn’t what it says it is” since it will reportedly fund causes unrelated to pandemic relief. He added that members of Congress should not get pressured into voting for the bill since it is ‘not what it says it is.’

“I’m not gonna get punked and we shouldn’t get pressured into voting for something that isn’t what it says it is and that people are gonna regret once this thing passes and they see what’s in it,” Rubio said.

I am prepared to vote for real #Covid relief The bill before us now isn’t #CovidRelief with a few things unrelated to the pandemic mixed in It’s a bunch of programs unrelated to the pandemic with a little bit of Covid relief mixed in pic.twitter.com/7zfFg63Qg9 — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) March 3, 2021

Rubio said the bill is a “trick” by politicians to gain the American populous’ support in order to successfully benefit their own causes.

“This is a trick. It’s called the Washington Special, you put out a bill, you call it COVID relief and people are on their way to work. What they hear on the news is ‘$1.9 trillion COVID relief’ and some people are like ‘okay, that’s good because we need relief and $1.9 trillion is a lot of money and so forth.’ The problem is that’s not what the bill is,” Rubio said.

The Florida senator cited examples including the bill’s funding for Planned Parenthood and bailing out governors.

“Ultimately this aims to get money into the hands of Planned Parenthood. What does Planned Parenthood have to do with COVID? This isn’t just about helping local governments that have been hit by the pandemic, it’s about bailing out some of these states, you know, the predator governor of New York, the disastrous governor in California, other places that were irresponsible even before the pandemic,” said Rubio.

He clarified that Congress needs to aim to pass more COVID relief but that this bill is not the solution.

“I’m prepared to vote for more COVID relief, I think we need it. There’s all kinds of things that I’m for, the individual payments that President Trump was asking for at the end of his presidency and other things like that,” he continued.

The Senate plans vote on the bill Wednesday, according to Florida Politics.