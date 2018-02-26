True Pundit

Security

‘I’m Going to Shoot All of Ya B*tches:’ DACA Illegal Alien Arrested for School Shooting Threats in New York

An illegal alien shielded from deportation by the President Obama-created Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program was arrested after allegedly threatening a school shooting in upstate New York.

On Friday, Rochester Deputy Mayor Dr. Cedric Alexander and Deputy Chief La’Ron Singletary announced that 21-year-old DACA illegal alien Abigail Hernandez had been arrested by the Rochester Police Department after allegedly threatening East High School with a school shooting, according to 13WHAM.

“I’m coming tomorrow morning and I’m going to shoot all of ya bitches,” Hernandez allegedly wrote on the East High School Facebook page, using a fake social media account.

Hernandez, according to Singletary, was arrested days after she made the threat because it took time for police to find out that she was allegedly running the fake social media account. – READ MORE

