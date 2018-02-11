‘I’m Going to Kill More Cops Soon’: Undocumented Immigrant Smiled After Guilty Verdict Was Delivered (VIDEO)

A man in the country illegally who killed a pair of California deputies cheered upon receiving his guilty verdict and vowed to kill again as he was escorted from the courtroom.

A Sacramento jury on Friday convicted Luis Bracamontes in the 2014 slayings of Sacramento County Sheriff’s Deputy Danny Oliver and Placer Sheriff’s Detective Michael Davis Jr. He was also found guilty of attempted murder, carjacking, weapons violations and other crimes.

“Yay,” he said with a slight smile after the verdict was announced. “I’m going to kill more cops soon.”

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for Bracamontes, who has repeatedly threatened the jurors, his legal team and the judge over the course of his trial. The 37-year-old Mexican citizen has also requested to be executed and admitted to killing the deputies on more than one occasion. – READ MORE

A 17-year-old MS-13 gang member was sentenced to 40 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to the horrific murder of a teenager who was stabbed 153 times at a Maryland park in 2016.

Prosecutors called the death of 17-year-old Christian Villagran Morales at the hands of Juan Gutierrez-Vazquez “demonic.” One other has been sentenced and another two are awaiting trial for the gruesome killing.

In court on Thursday, prosecutor Robert Hill said Gutierrez-Vasquez had just turned 16 when he agreed to take part in the brutal murder. His job, Hill said, was to hold down the victim while other gang members took turns stabbing Morales, a total of 153 times, Fox 5 DC reported.

Hill said Gutierrez-Vasquez had been a member of the MS-13 gang before coming to the United States from El Salvador. – READ MORE

During a White House roundtable discussion on immigration and border reform, the head of the Department of Homeland Security let it be known just how dire the situation is on the ground.

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen — in a plea for congressional action on immigration loopholes — derided current U.S. immigration policies that violent gang members have taken advantage of in order to enter and remain in the country.

“When they come to our border I have to let them in,” Nielsen said.

Coached on how to game the system, many illegal immigrants who are apprehended at the border use “magic words” when speaking to law enforcement, suggesting that they are in immediate danger if they return to their home country, according to The Washington Times. This helps them gain some measure of asylum protection.

The effort allows them entry into the U.S., where many subsequently vanish from DHS’ radar. – READ MORE