‘I’m A Little Shy’: Video Shows Adults Leading 4-Year-Old Toddler To Stage, Prompting Child To Announce New Sexual Identity As A Girl

A clip from a new HBO documentary showed adults accompanying a 4-year-old biological boy to announce his preferred sexual identity as a girl.

The clip showed a child dressed in a rainbow skirt being led to a stage at a ceremony celebrating LGBTQ persons. The child is handed a microphone as the child’s mother announces, “This is Phoenix.” The child then turned to the mother and said, “I’m a little shy.”

“You’re a little shy? Do you want to tell everybody if you’re a boy or a girl?” the mother asked.

“I just want to tell them that I’m a girl,” the child responded, still looking at the mother.

“Ok,” the mother said. “You can tell them that.”

The child took a deep breath and appeared to be about to speak into the microphone, then turned to the mother and said, “I don’t want to do it.”

“Ok,” the mother answered. “Phoenix would like you to know that she’s a girl and she prefers she and her pronouns.”

The toddler is handed a flower and the group gathered for the ceremony said in unison: “May you be well, safe, and whole. We honor you exactly as you are.”

The clip is taken from the HBO documentary “Transhood” which follows the lives of four young people growing up transgender in Kansas City, IndieWire reported.

The child identified as Phoenix in the clip was four-years-old when filming began, the publication reported, noting that the child was the youngest of the four young people in the film.

When the child reaches age 7, the child decides to once again identify as a boy, IndieWire reported, noting that the mother “does a complete 180, calling transgender identity a “mental disorder.’”

“I’m glad I changed, I like this me a lot more,” the mother said of her change of heart, according to the publication. IndieWire noted that the mother is going through her “own personal transformation following a divorce” when she made this comment.

“It’s not unusual that kids know when they are young,” Director Sharon Liese told Time Magazine. “People ask me, how do kids know when they are four years old? I quickly realized that is not the question. The question is, how do you not believe them?”

“You really just need to love your kids, and let them lead, and that you can never go wrong by affirming your child,” Liese told the publication, referring to the story of the child who formerly identified as Phoenix.

Liese did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.