Illinois Taxpayers Face $172 Million Bill For ‘Obama-land’

Illinois taxpayers from Cairo to Galena will pay $172 million towards construction. It’s in the new budget just passed, to be signed shortly by Governor Rauner.

Remember when we were told, “Construction and maintenance will be funded by private donations and no taxpayer money will go to the foundation”? That’s what an Obama Foundation spokesperson said. Oh, I guess that didn’t mean re-configuring roadways around the center, which apparently is what the state money will go towards.

It’s not a presidential library, by the way, since the archives for his papers and such will be somewhere else.

It’s Obamaland , as the Chicago Sun-Times’ Lynn Sweet predicted it would be known.

It’s real purpose is teaching Obama’s politics, courtesy of taxpayers. From the Chicago Tribune: “As he’s long maintained, Obama said he envisions his center as a place where young people from around the world can meet each other, get training and prepare to become the next generation of leaders.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1