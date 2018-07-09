Illinois Steel Town: Trump’s Tariffs Secure 800 New Jobs for Previously Laid-Off American Workers

American Workers In An Illinois Steel Town Are Finally Seeing Relief After Years Of Job-killing Free Trade Thanks To President Trump’s 25 Percent Tariff On Imported Steel.

A Chicago Tribune report by Samantha Bomkamp reveals how Granite City, Illinois, is seeing a renewed steel industry after Trump’s tariffs on steel imports were implemented.

In 2015, the Illinois steel town saw 2,000 layoffs of American steel workers from the city’s local steel plant. Now, because of Trump’s tariffs on steel, the Granite City steel plant is rehiring 800 steel workers—about half of which will be those who were laid off in 2015 and the other half will be new hires.

Local business owners told the Chicago Tribune that they’re happy to see the steel jobs reopening in their town, as they say, the layoffs in 2015 hit their businesses as well – READ MORE

President Trump touts U.S. economic growth while addressing supporters at a Make America Great Again rally in Great Falls, Montana.

President Trump boasted on Thursday about the growth of U.S. jobs while addressing supporters at a “Make America Great Again” rally in Great Falls, Montana.

“We’ve created 3.4 million jobs since Election Day, which nobody can’t even believe,” Trump said at the rally.

The June jobs report that will be released Friday morning is expected to show that the U.S. economy added 195,000 jobs, according to economists surveyed by Thomson Reuters.

“Our economic policy can be summed up in three very simple, but beautiful words: jobs, jobs, jobs,” Trump said.- READ MORE

