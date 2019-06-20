Illinois State Senator Tells Gun Owner: Maybe The State Will Just Confiscate Your Guns (VIDEO)

An Illinois state senator told a constituent who was worried that a state bill would threaten his ownership of firearms that perhaps the state should skip fining him and simply confiscate his guns. State Senator Julie A. Morrison, who was a co-sponsor of Senate Bill 107, which was sponsored by five Democratic senators, spoke with the gun owner at a public meeting.

The gun owner stated, “Senator Morrison, you have a Senate Bill 107 to take away some of my automatic firearms.”

Morrison replied, "To clarify, I'm not really taking your gun away from you; you just can't buy any new ones."