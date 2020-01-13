Illinois service member ID’d as one of two killed in Afghanistan by IED

A 21-year-old soldier from Illinois has been identified as one of two U.S. military personnel killed Saturday in Afghanistan.

Miguel Villalon was in a vehicle that was struck by an improvised explosive device (IED) in Kandahar province, according to a Twitter message posted by the City of Aurora.

The other service member killed in the attack, for which the Taliban took immediate responsibility, has not yet been identified.

“Tonight, the Aurora community mourns the heartbreaking loss of Miguel Vallalon, 21,” the post reads. “He was one of two U.S. service members who passed away today while serving in Afghanistan. A former student at East Aurora High School, Miguel was proud to serve in the United States Army.” – READ MORE