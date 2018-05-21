Illinois Senate votes to allow children to bring medical marijuana to school

Illinois senators this week overwhelmingly voted to allow sick children to bring medical marijuana with them to school, the Chicago Tribune reported.

The state Senate passed the measure 50-2 on Thursday, approving qualified students to consume medical marijuana on school premises.

Gov. Bruce Rauner (R) now has 60 days to act on the bill.

According to the bill, students would not be allowed to smoke medical marijuana on campus and school officials would have to ensure marijuana’s usage wouldn’t disrupt other students, the newspaper reported.

Parents, guardians and caregivers would be allowed to administer drops or oil at school, but school personnel would not be required to. – READ MORE

