Illinois residents could be charged $1,000 a year to own an electric vehicle under new legislation

Electric car owners in Illinois could take a large hit to their bank accounts after lawmakersproposed an extreme hike in registration fees for electronic vehicles in the state.

The proposal would raise the annual registration fee to $1,000, more than 57 times the current amount of $17.50.

Illinois officials believe the legislation will raise $2.4 billion for future projects, the major one being roadway improvement, according to the Chicago Tribune.

IT DOESN’T SUCK: VACUUM GIANT DYSON REVEALS FIRST IMAGES OF ITS UPCOMING ELECTRIC CAR

The bill was introduced last week by Chicago state Sen. Martin Sandoval, a Democrat who says the registration fee hike is imperative to help fund necessary infrastructure improvements. – READ MORE