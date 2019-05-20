Illinois Republicans consider push to separate Chicago from state

Illinois Republicans unhappy at the influence the Democrat-controlled city of Chicago holds over the state are looking at trying to blow the Windy City out of the state altogether — despite the long odds that such a push would face.

A new report by Pew Trusts’ Stateline shines light on an effort by the state’s GOP to turn the state red by turning the blue city into its own state.

CALEXIT SUPPORTERS REVAMP CAMPAIGN WITH PLAN TO CONVERT HALF OF CALIFORNIA INTO ‘AUTONOMOUS NATIVE AMERICAN NATION’

The outlet reports that a resolution calling on Congress to declare Chicago America’s 51st state now has eight Republican co-sponsors in the state’s House, as well as growing support from conservative activists.

Supporters of the move have noted that Chicago is where much of the state’s political power and money rests, and its politics are different than other more conservative parts of the state. The sponsor of the bill, state Rep. Brad Halbrook, said he supports the split due to differences on issues such as the Second Amendment and abortion.

“Our traditional family values seem to be under attack at every angle,” Halbrook said, according to The State Journal-Register. “We are trying to drive the discussion to get people at the table to say these are not our values down here.” – READ MORE