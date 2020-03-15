Illinois Mayor Issues Coronavirus Order Allowing Ban on Gun Sales

Champaign, Illinois, Mayor Deborah Frank Feinen (D) issued an executive order Thursday that gives her the power to halt ammunition and firearm sales in the city.

The City of Champaign announced the executive order, saying:

Mayor Deborah Frank Feinen issued an Executive Order declaring the existence of a local emergency in the City of Champaign related to the COVID-19 virus, which is causing or is anticipated to cause widespread impacts on the health of members of the community. Provisions in Chapter 12 of the Champaign Municipal Code provide the Mayor authorization to declare an emergency for a limited period of time. This allows the Mayor to exercise significant emergency powers at the inception of the emergency, and then to provide an opportunity for the City Council, as a whole, to deal with an emergency.

On Friday the City of Champaign posted additional information on the executive order. – READ MORE

