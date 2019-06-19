Illinois lawmaker threatens gun owner with confiscation when he questions proposed semiautomatic ban

During the town hall, state Sen. Julie Morrison was faced with a valid line of questioning from a gun owner who would be impacted by the bill: If the guns are safe enough to allow some people to keep them with a fine, why would they need to be banned at all?

“You want me to turn them over to the state police unless I pay a fine for each firearm and register them, then I get to keep them. If I get to keep it — if I pay a fine and register it — then how dangerous is it in the first place and why do you need to ban it at all?” the gun owner asked.

His question brought applause from the other attendees, and after thinking about it for a moment, Morrison took things the opposite direction.

“Well, you just maybe changed my mind,” Morrison replied. “Maybe we won’t have a fine at all, maybe it’ll just be a confiscation and we won’t have to worry about paying the fine.” – READ MORE