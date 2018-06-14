Illinois Judge Blocks Assault Weapons Ban Hours Before It Goes Into Effect

=An Illinois judge blocked an impending ban on assault weapons within a suburb outside of Chicago just hours before it was set to go into effect.

The Deerfield Village Board voted unanimously in April in favor of an amendment to its gun ordinance to restrict some semi-automatic firearms.

Current or retired law enforcement personnel were exempt from the law, and residents would have faced fines of up to $1,000 per day if they didn’t comply with the ordinance.

In response to the order from Judge Luis Berrones, the village said in a statement, “We are certainly going to review all of the options available to the village, including the right to appeal the decision to the Illinois appellate court.”– READ MORE

