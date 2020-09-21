Illinois Democratic governor says if the federal government does not bail out his state, it will face ‘nightmare scenario’ of a 5% budget cut

Illinois Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzer sounded the “alarm” Tuesday regarding the possibility that Illinois may have to cut 5% from its budget next year, which he described as a “nightmare scenario.” He also pleaded with the federal government for a bailout package to help avert such a “nightmare.”

“Until Republicans in Washington decide otherwise, middle class, working class and poor families across our state and across the nation will likely suffer from cuts to public safety, education, human services and environmental safety — and the potential layoffs will make the economic recession worse,” Pritzker said. “I can promise you that, for everyone and anyone who got into public service who actually wants to serve the public, this is a nightmare scenario.”

Meanwhile, Illinois Republicans had little sympathy for Pritzker’s pleas, saying that they warned Pritzker months ago that the state’s revenues, which are anticipated to reach only $37 billion, were woefully inadequate to pay for the governor’s $42 billion budget package.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, House Republican leader Jim Durkin said, “House Republicans repeatedly warned the Democrats in May about this looming catastrophe — budgeting for $42 billion in spending with only $37 billion in revenue.” – READ MORE

