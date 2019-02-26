Illinois bill will make state the ‘abortion capital of America,’ pro-life group warns

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker promised to make his state the most “abortion-friendly” in the nation, and a pro-life law firm warns a new bill would do just that — going far beyond the scope of Roe v. Wade, including legalizing self-abortions.

The Reproductive Health Act, similarly named as the New York bill that was publicly celebrated by Gov. Andrew Cuomo earlier this year, would make abortion legal through all nine months of pregnancy for any reason, according to the Thomas Moore Society’s report.

State Sens. Melinda Bush and Elgie Sims, Jr., and Reps. Kelly Cassidy and Emanuel “Chris” Welch announced the Senate and House bills last week at the American Civil Liberties Union headquarters in Chicago.

“As a woman, a mother and someone who has been a long-time supporter of full access to reproductive care, from contraception, abortion, pregnancy and postpartum care, it is time to modernize and update these laws to reflect the equality of women in Illinois,” Cassidy said.

The proposed law says that women “who become pregnant a fundamental right…to have an abortion,” and “provides that a fertilized egg, embryo, or fetus does not have independent rights under the law of this state.”

It is “an extreme bill that would basically enshrine abortion as a positive good in Illinois law,” Peter Breen, vice president and senior counsel for Thomas Moore, said in a statement, adding that the Democratic legislation would change the “Land of Lincoln” into the “Abortion Capital of America.”- READ MORE