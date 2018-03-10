Illinois Bill Ordering Gun Owners to Turn in or Transfer Ownership of ‘Assault’ Rifles Passes State House

As different states are looking at their gun laws in the aftermath of mass shootings, the Illinois State House and Senate passed a bill late February that would require 18-20 year-olds to turn in their “assault rifles” within 90 days.

The AP reports Democratic Rep. Michelle Mussman sponsored the bill and it passed in the House 64-51.

If signed into law, it will prohibit people under 21 years-old from buying or possessing “assault rifles,” high-capacity magazines, and .50-caliber rifles.

“There’s always the debate about whether or not it’s appropriate to have a discussion in the heat of the moment,” Mussman saidon the House floor. “But I think that what we are seeing right now is a demand from the public that we stop kicking this down the road. That we actually do something about this.” – READ MORE

