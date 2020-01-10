Illegals found perched ATOP new 30-foot border wall

What do you get when you put three Mexican nationals atop a 30-foot steel border wall covered in condensation and surrounded by fog?

A rescue crew from the U.S. Border Patrol, a ladder truck from the San Diego Fire Department, and a one-way ticket back across the border.

The wall is no joke – a lesson illegal immigrants near Otay Mesa, California learned the hard way when smugglers left them hanging on the precarious perch Sunday night.

“On Jan. 5, just after midnight, agents & SD fore dept. rescued 3 subjects that had become stuck atop the 30ft. border wall,” USBP Chief Patrol Agent Douglas E Harrison posted to Twitter this week, along with pictures from the rescue. – READ MORE

