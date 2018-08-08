Illegals Are Self-Deporting to Canada Because of Trump, Says Report

Illegal aliens are self-deporting to Canada, crossing the U.S. northern border due to President Donald Trump’s enforcement of current immigration law.

This is no doubt a shock to our neighbors to the north, who pride themselves on orderly and legal immigration — exactly what the U.S. has been demanding under Trump.

One illegal alien single mother from Eritrea, in northeast Africa — with two U.S.-born so-called anchor babies — decided to leave Las Vegas and head to Canada after she was denied asylum.

“So now I am here just hoping it gets better,” she said, as The Washington Post noted in a new piece that shared the experiences of illegal aliens who are self-deporting in order to avoid action by U.S. authorities.

“Almost everyone who immigrates to Canada has to first apply from overseas, and before they’re granted entry they’re subjected to extensive vetting by Canadian authorities,” as a recent article in The Atlantic pointed out. “Those who make the cut have to wait months or years for their turn in line before being let in.” – READ MORE

An Iraqi immigrant who allegedly shot a Colorado cop Thursday during a shootout has been involved in a string of crimes for the past five years — yet avoided being deported, a report said.

Before Thursday’s shooting, Khammasi was known to immigration enforcement officials due to his nine prior contacts with police, the Colorado Springs Gazette reported.

Court records stated Khammasi was sentenced to two years of probation after pleading guilty to first-degree trespassing of a dwelling in 2014. Khammasi was on an immigration hold that day.

It’s unclear, however, if or why Khammasi was not deported in the five years.- READ MORE

A twice-deported illegal immigrant from Mexico was arraigned on Monday for the murder of a New York woman. Jose Olmos-Torres​, who entered the United States illegally on three occasions and has been deported twice, allegedly murdered a homeless woman whose dead body was found outside of an armory in New Rochelle on Friday.

Olmos-Torres is charged with second-degree murder and is set to appear in New Rochelle City Court on Friday for a felony hearing, reports lohud.com.

The 28-year-old illegal allegedly murdered Nurten Seljuk in the early hours of Friday morning. According to the district attorney, Seljuk suffered multiple blunt-force trauma injuries that led to her death. Olmos-Torres, also homeless, was subsequently arrested on Saturday.

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency of the Department of Homeland Security confirmed Olmos-Torres’ illegal status, reports Talk of the Sound. – READ MORE