Illegal with giant ‘MEXICO’ tattoo hides in brush ‘with Molotov Cocktail’

Border agents recently narrowly avoided being burned by an illegal alien previously arrested for unlawfully being in the country.

KGBT reporter Sydney Hernandez tweeted this week that a man was found “hiding in the brush with a Molotov Cocktail … which can be deadly.”View image on Twitter

#BORDERNEWS This man was arrested after Border Patrol found him hiding in the brush with a Molotov Cocktail, or a gas bomb near Roma, TX. Police say Joel Salinas Garcia was found with a glass container with gasoline inside and a cloth at the top of the bottle which can be deadly. pic.twitter.com/UV7zI8KspU — Sydney Hernandez (@SydneyKGBT) June 10, 2019

The man, identified as Joel Salinas Garcia, “was arrested on charges of possession of a prohibited weapon and taken to the Starr County Jail.”

His mug shot shows how much he loves America: He has “MEXICO” tattooed on his belly. – READ MORE