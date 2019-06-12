 

Illegal with giant ‘MEXICO’ tattoo hides in brush ‘with Molotov Cocktail’

Border agents recently narrowly avoided being burned by an illegal alien previously arrested for unlawfully being in the country.

KGBT reporter Sydney Hernandez tweeted this week that a man was found “hiding in the brush with a Molotov Cocktail … which can be deadly.”View image on Twitter

The man, identified as Joel Salinas Garcia, “was arrested on charges of possession of a prohibited weapon and taken to the Starr County Jail.”

His mug shot shows how much he loves America: He has “MEXICO” tattooed on his belly. – READ MORE

