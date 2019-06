A Border Patrol agent was wounded after an illegal alien pelted him in the head with a rock.

The Customs and Border Protection El Centro tweeted several pictures of the agent and his vehicle, showing a shattered window and a gash above his left eye.

@CBPElCentro had one of its #BorderPatrol agents assaulted while patrolling in #Calexico. Our Agents face dangers like this one while maintaining the security of our nation. pic.twitter.com/MLleKATPIo — CBP El Centro (@CBPElCentro) June 24, 2019

The agent was patrolling the border near Calexico, California when he was hit.

He appeared to be in a hospital receiving treatment. The agency also tweeted a photo of the large jagged rock that struck the officer.