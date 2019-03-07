Illegal Immigration Under Trump Projected to Surpass Obama Era Levels

President Trump Is Projected To Oversee The Largest Flow Of Illegal Immigration At The United States-mexico Border Since Former President Bush’s Administration, Surpassing Every Year Of Crossings Under Former President Obama.

As Breitbart News reported, more than 76,000 border crossers attempted to enter the U.S. in the month of February — the most apprehensions of illegal border crossers and migrants in this month in 12 years.

While Trump’s administration expanded the Catch and Release program last month and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen focuses her attention on cybersecurity and terrorism issues, the U.S. is projected to see a level of illegal immigration this year that will surpass every year of illegal immigration under Obama.

Princeton Policy Advisors researcher Steven Kopits estimates that there will be about 775,000 illegal border crossings this year when the last month’s border data is analyzed. This would indicate that Trump’s overseeing of the crisis at the southern border would reach Bush era levels of mass illegal immigration when, in many years, more than illegal border crossings occurred in a single year.

In the past, Kopits has projected that there would be about 606,000 border crossings this year, the most illegal immigration since Fiscal Year 2008 when Bush was still in office.

Now, Kopits predicts illegal immigration to reach “a phenomenal pace of acceleration” at the southern border this year. The researcher also expects up to half a million border crossers will successfully enter the country through the border this year. – READ MORE