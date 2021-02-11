Illegal Immigrants Guilty of DUI, Assault Will Not Be Deported Under Biden Plan

Illegal immigrants convicted of simple assault, driving under the influence, and “less serious” drug crimes will not be deported under new Biden administration Immigration and Customs Enforcement guidelines.

The guidelines—which were outlined in internal memos obtained by the Washington Post—aim to prioritize “threats to national security, border security and public safety,” ICE said in a statement. But the agency’s new operational plan severely narrows the criminal convictions required for an illegal immigrant to be considered a “public safety threat.”

“Generally, these convictions would not include drug-based crimes (less serious offenses), simple assault, DUI, money laundering, property crimes, fraud, tax crimes, solicitation, or charges without convictions,” acting director Tae Johnson wrote in a Thursday email. He added that individuals with “gang tattoos” and other “loose” affiliations with gang activity also would not face deportation, according to the Post.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed that ICE would not deport illegal immigrants guilty of assault and DUI under the plan during a Monday afternoon briefing. She argued that while such crimes are not “acceptable behavior,” the administration is “talking about the prioritization of who is going to be deported from the country.” – READ MORE

