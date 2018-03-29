Illegal immigrant who tortured dog gets prison time, to be deported

A Polish man living in Massachusetts will be deported once he serves up to 10 years in prison after he beat a dog so badly that officials were forced to euthanize it.

Radoslaw Czerkawski, 37, was sentenced to 8 to 10 years in prison Tuesday after he was convicted of animal cruelty.

He’s in the United States illegally, the Boston Herald reported.

The dog, nicknamed “Puppy Doe” after it was found abandoned, was purchased by Czerkawski on Craigslist in 2013.

Kiya, as the dog was named by her previous owners, was found badly beaten in a park with fractures to her skull and ribs, crushing injuries to her spine, a dislocated shoulder, a stab wound to the right eye and a split tongue. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1