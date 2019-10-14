Illegal immigrant who shot transgender woman six times had been previously deported

The man who admitted to shooting Daniela Calderon six times in Dallas last month is an illegal immigrant who had previously been deported in 2010. After his arrest for the shooting, a judge let him out on $25,000 bail with no electronic monitoring device, and now authorities don’t know where he is, the Dallas Morning News reported.

Domingo Ramirez-Cayente is a 29-year-old Mexican citizen. Authorities charged him with aggravated assault on Sept. 24 for shooting Calderon, who identifies as a transgender woman, six times in the abdomen, hip, and chest.

Judge Hal Turley set Ramirez-Cayente’s bond at $25,000 with restrictions prohibiting him from drinking alcohol, possessing a weapon, or contacting Calderon. A spokesperson for the district attorney’s office said they wanted to amend the bond conditions to include an ankle monitor, but by the time they found out about the bond amount, it was too late.

Turley is reportedly known for holding bail hearings in "roughly 15 seconds, asking defendants if they are U.S. citizens and then setting nominal bail" without delving into the details of defendants' situations.