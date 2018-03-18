Illegal immigrant turns himself in to ICE following deadly hit-and-run car crash, report says

An illegal immigrant in Denver turned himself in to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on Friday following a deadly car crash on I-70 earlier this month, a local report said.

Ivan Zamarripa-Castaneda, 26, who was charged with vehicular homicide and one count of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death in the March 3 crash, is currently in the custody of ICE, according to FOX 31.

John Anderson, 57, a semi-truck driver, was killed in the accident that temporarily shut down the interstate.

Zamarripa-Castaneda allegedly fled the scene and was driving drunk. He was arrested the following day. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1