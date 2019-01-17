Illegal immigrant found not guilty in Kate Steinle’s killing wants gun conviction dropped

The lawyer for the undocumented immigrant who was found not guilty in November 2017for the 2015 fatal shooting of a woman on the San Francisco pier– but convicted for illegally possessing a weapon– has appealed the conviction, arguing that he had fired the gun by accident and “momentary possession” of a gun is not a crime.

Jose Ines Garcia Zarate, 46, a previous felon and undocumented immigrant who served nearly two years for felony re-entry into the U.S. from Mexico, was sentenced to three years in prison for the gun conviction while he awaits deportation.

In July 2015, Kate Steinle, 32, was walking on San Francisco pier with her father when a bullet ricocheted off the pier’s concrete floor and fatally struck her in the back. Garcia Zarate was reportedly holding the gun after it “unexpectedly” went off and threw it in the bay, prosecutors said.

Garcia Zarate was acquitted of murder, manslaughter and assault charges, but convicted of illegally possessing a firearm. The case sparked a national fervor about illegal immigration run amok, with President Donald Trump calling the verdict “a complete travesty of justice.”- READ MORE