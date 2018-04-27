Illegal immigrant cop killer again booted from court over profane outburst before receiving death penalty

An illegal immigrant cop killer, who made headlines when he burst into laughter in court and said he regretted not killing more people, was sentenced to death Wednesday for the 2014 murder of a California sheriff’s deputy and detective — but not before he was again booted from the courtroom for an outburst.

The convicted killer, Luis Bracamontes, shouted a racial slur at motorist Anthony Holmes, whom he shot five times during his rampage four years ago, and used profane language toward former Placer County Deputy Chuck Bardo during the hearing, The Sacramento Bee reported.

“And in the true fashion of a coward, he retreats,” Bardo said as Bracamontes was being escorted out of the courtroom, according to the newspaper.

The convicted cop killer gained nationwide attention during his trial in January when he smiled and ripped into a profanity-laced tirade in court, saying, “I wish I had killed more of the mother——s,” and promising to “kill more, kill whoever gets in front of me. … There’s no need for a f—ing trial.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1