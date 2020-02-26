Illegal immigrant charged with raping Maryland girl, 11

A man charged with raping an 11-year-old girl in Maryland was living in the United States illegally, authorities said.

Jonathan Coreas-Salamanca, 20, was arrested along with Ivan Reyes Lopez, 19, earlier this month at the high schools they attended in Montgomery County, Md., WJLA-TV reported. Both men are charged with second-degree rape.

Coreas-Salamanca, a citizen of El Salvador living in the U.S. illegally, faces additional charges of sexual abuse of a minor and a third-degree sexual offense.

“U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) lodged a detainer for Jonathan Coreas-Salamanca, an unlawfully present Salvadoran national, with Montgomery County Detention Center on Feb. 14, following his arrest by Montgomery County Police for sex abuse of a minor and second-degree rape,” ICE spokeswoman Kaitlyn Pote said in a statement to the Daily Caller on Tuesday. – READ MORE

