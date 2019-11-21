Illegal immigrant arrested in deadly Oregon crash fled to Mexico after jail didn’t honor ICE hold request

A 20-year-old man in the country illegally who was street-racing when he crashed into a car in Oregon, killing a woman, was able to flee to Mexico after local authorities did not honor an immigration detainer, according to federal officials.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said in a news release on Tuesday that Alejandro Maldonado-Hernandez was arrested on July 12 in connection with the fatal car crash that killed Janice Ator and seriously injured her husband, Patrick Ator.

After he was released from the hospital with minor injuries, Maldonado-Hernandez was booked into the Washington County Jail on charges of felony manslaughter in the second degree, felony assault in the third degree and misdemeanor reckless driving. ICE said that officers lodged an immigration detainer on July 16, but that by Aug. 8 the jail failed to honor it and let the 20-year-old go after he posted bail.

“It is real slap in the face to the victim’s friends and family when criminal aliens, in this case a man who has caused the death of a woman and severe injuries to her husband, are released into the community due to dangerous sanctuary policies,” Nathalie Asher, Seattle field office director for ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations, said in a statement. “How many lives have to be lost before politicians are more concerned about public safety than their own political agendas?” – READ MORE