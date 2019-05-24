Illegal immigrant accused of impregnating 11-year-old girl

An illegal immigrant in Phoenix has been arrested and charged after allegedly impregnating an 11-year old girl, according to KTVK-TV.

Police have been investigating 20-year-old Carlos Jacinto Cobos-Perez since November, after evidence surfaced that he was intimately involved with the 11-year-old.

The girl reported to her parents and confirmed to police that she was “in a relationship” with Cobos-Perez and that he had kissed her on the lips in the past. Cobos-Perez also admitted the same, and acknowledged that he was aware of the illegality of the relationship.

Cobos-Perez told police in December that he would no longer have contact with the girl, following the police investigation and interviews.

However, last week the girl was taken to the local children's hospital and given a pregnancy test, which came back positive. The girl said it was Cobos-Perez who had gotten her pregnant.