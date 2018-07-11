Illegal border crossing would become felony offense under proposed GOP bill

First time offenders who come into the U.S. illegally are generally charged with a misdemeanor – but a new bill aims to change that.

Legislation introduced by Rep. Diane Black, R-Tenn., Tuesday would make illegal entry into the U.S. a felony offense, something she said would act as a “disincentive” to people who are thinking of crossing the border.

“The United States government should never prioritize illegal immigrants over American citizens,” Black said in a statement. “By no longer creating incentives to come to our country unlawfully, we also discourage families from sending their children on an often dangerous journey to reach our southern border.”

“We are a compassionate nation and we are a country filled with compassionate people. I’ve been abroad and I’ve seen the hardships that people go through, but we’ve got to have some kind of control and order,” she said. – READ MORE

Border Patrol Agents From Texas To Arizona Stopped Numerous Criminal Aliens From Re-entering The U.s. Illegally After They Were Deported For Sex Offenses And Other Crimes. The Agents Prevented These Illegal Aliens, Some With Sex Offenses Against Children From Making Their Way Successfully Back Into The U.s.

Agents assigned to the Weslaco Station arrested a Honduran male near the town of Edinburg, Texas, on July 5. During a biometric background investigation, the agents learned the man had been previously deported from the U.S. following a conviction for sexual assault of a child, according to Rio Grande Valley Sector officials.