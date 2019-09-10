Illegal arrested after ‘having sex with cow’ was released by CBP — and just arrested again for DWI

An illegal alien who was arrested in Texas for bestiality earlier this year has been arrested again for allegedly driving while intoxicated today.

KGBT’s Sydney Hernandez reports Mexican national Jose Nino was arrested in March for “having sex with a cow”.

According to the news station, Nino was “in U.S. Border Patrol custody” after the incident.

For some reason, CBP let him go, where he was arrested again on Monday for DWI in Rio Grande City by Texas troopers. – read more

