Illegal arrested after ‘having sex with cow’ was released by CBP — and just arrested again for DWI

An illegal alien who was arrested in Texas for bestiality earlier this year has been arrested again for allegedly driving while intoxicated today.

KGBT’s Sydney Hernandez reports Mexican national Jose Nino was arrested in March for “having sex with a cow”.

CONT: Niño remains behind bars today at the Starr Co. Jail with an ICE detainer placed on him, according to Texas DPS. Nino was arrested and charged with Bestiality, which is a State Jail Felony back on March 15, 2019, for the cow incident. #RGV#StarrCounty — Sydney Hernandez (@SydneyKGBT) September 9, 2019

According to the news station, Nino was “in U.S. Border Patrol custody” after the incident.

For some reason, CBP let him go, where he was arrested again on Monday for DWI in Rio Grande City by Texas troopers. – read more