Illegal Alien Who Avoided Deportation Allegedly Smothered 22 Elderly People

An illegal alien who used a loophole to obtain a green card is now suspected of smothering 22 elderly people in Texas, most of whom were women.

Billy Chemirmir had posed as a maintenance worker at various senior living facilities throughout the Dallas-Forth Worth metro area between 2016 and 2018. In May 2019 he was finally arrested and charged with the deaths of at least a dozen elderly women, making him one of Texas’ most prolific serial killers.

Now Chemirmir is suspected of killing up to 22 elderly residents of Texas, mostly women, The Dallas Morning News reported. Two lawsuits were filed in the 4th County Court at Law in Dallas by three families alleging their loved ones were killed by Chemirmir and the retirement community where they lived, Preston Place Retirement Community, didn’t do enough to protect them.

One of the victims mentioned in the lawsuits is Miriam Nelson, who told staff at Preston Place that a man she did not recognize had entered her apartment. Two days later, she would be dead. Her son-in-law, former Dallas Cowboys safety Cliff Harris has since called for improved security at Preston Place.

"We made an assumption that it was safe," Harris told the Morning News. "These ladies, these widows are the most vulnerable part of society. I feel like they were sitting ducks.