Illegal Alien Returns to U.S. After Killing Four American Kids in 2008

An illegal alien woman returned to the United States soon after being deported for killing four American children in a 2008 school bus crash in Cottonwood, Minnesota.

Olga Marina Franco del Cid, a 35-year-old illegal alien from Guatemala, was found guilty for 24 charges including four counts of criminal vehicular homicide after she ran a stop sign on February 18, 2008 and killed 13-year-old Jesse Javens, 12-year-old Reed Stevens, nine-year-old Emilee Olson, and nine-year-old Hunter Javens.

The four children Franco del Cid killed were among 28 students on a school bus at the time, 14 others of which were injured in the crash.

In October 2008, Franco del Cid was sentenced to just 12 and a half years for the children's deaths. By April 2016, she had served only eight years in Minnesota and was set free. Immediately on release she was turned over to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency and deported from the U.S. in May 2016.