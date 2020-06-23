Illegal Alien Gets Two Years in Jail for Returning to U.S. After Killing Four Kids

An illegal alien, deported after killing four American children in a 2008 school bus crash, has been sentenced to two years in prison for returning illegally to the United States.

Olga Marina Franco del Cid, a 35-year-old illegal alien from Guatemala, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in St. Paul, Minnesota, to two years in prison after illegally re-entering the country.

On February 18, 2008, Franco del Cid ran a stop sign and hit a school bus of 28 schoolchildren. Franco del Cid killed 13-year-old Jesse Javens, 12-year-old Reed Stevens, nine-year-old Emilee Olson, and nine-year-old Hunter Javens, and injured another 14.

In October 2008, Franco del Cid was sentenced to just 12 and a half years for the children’s deaths after being found guilty on 24 charges including four counts of criminal vehicular homicide. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --