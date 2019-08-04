Illegal Alien Charged with Murdering Four Americans Claims He Is ‘Mentally Disabled’

An illegal alien charged with murdering four Americans over the course of a week in Nevada is set to claim that he is “mentally disabled,” his defense attorneys have confirmed.

Wilbur Ernesto Martinez-Guzman, a 20-year-old illegal alien from El Salvador, was charged with murdering 56-year-old Connie Koontz, 74-year-old Sophia Renken, 81-year-old Gerald David, and his 80-year-old wife, Sharon David, between January 10 and 15 after prosecutors said he was looking to steal money from his victims to buy more meth. The state of Nevada is seeking the death penalty.

Now, Martinez-Guzman’s lawyers are expected to have the accused murderer declared “mentally disabled,” KOLO8 News reported. Already, the illegal alien’s attorney has said his client’s IQ could potentially be lower than 66 and that he is planning to go to El Salvador to gather additional evidence.

Connie Koontz, a mother, was allegedly murdered by the illegal alien just a day before her mother’s 80th birthday. Koontz, herself, was set to turn 57 five days after her killing. A GoFundMe page has been created to help the Koontz family in the wake of her murder. – READ MORE